PODCAST: Not what we expected in the opener. OU beats Tulane 40-35

Oklahoma opened the season Saturday afternoon in Norman. And what looked like a blowout turned into a nail biter. Oklahoma's offense went stale in the second half and the defense gave up enough to make it interesting. We're left scratching our heads to what we saw, what went wrong and what actually worked. We breakdown just about the entire roster and coaching staff in this edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast. OU wins 40-35, but it'll be a week of reflection around here. That's starts now.



