A little bit of an early Thanksgiving weekend Unofficial 40 as the gang is all here before the holiday hits. We continue to be befuddled by the clock management in Bedlam. The coaches have now had their say in what happened and we still aren't completely clear what happened. The defense is playing well but heading to Lubbock will be a true challenge. Can they keep consistency and play well on the road? We talk about the really big recruiting weekend and what is ahead with OU and some of the biggest names that stopped in Norman this weekend. And again, Texas Tech will challenge the Sooners. They are fourth down maniacs on offense and will present a running challenge at the QB position. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

