We can't help ourselves. We just want to give you another podcast now that all media activities are finally finished from Atlanta. There's nothing left to do but play the game. So we're breaking down everything we learned this week covering OU's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. It's a special edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast. What did we learn from media day? Do we feel better about the Sooners' chances after everything we learned this week? Listen in to find out.

We try and come up with a formation name for Lincoln Riley to use that pits Theo Wease against Derek Stingley. Because Stingley got burnt by Wease like kindling on this field last summer.

Also, Dan Enos is fired at Miami. Remember when Jalen Hurts and Enos were closing the deal at Prime 112?

