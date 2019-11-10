SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Oklahoma had two weeks to prepare to face Iowa State in Norman. For 3 quarters it looked like this team had taken the loss in Manhattan seriously and come out ready to become a dominant football team. Then the fourth quarter happened. OU's defense had been improved through the first seven games, then it fell apart against Kansas State. After Iowa State, we're left to wonder if this defense is losing it's luster. Carey, Eddie and Bob join up just after the game to talk about what we saw, where this team is headed and where Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch have to go next. How messed up is this offense right now? Injuries are piling up and Jalen Hurts is still a kink in the running game. And what happened to all the playmakers we saw developing on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, the Sooners won, but with Baylor on the horizon, so many questions still remain.

