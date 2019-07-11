PODCAST: OU gets their No. 1, Big 12 Media Days coming
There's never been a week during the offseason that reminded us more that football is approaching. Kennedy Brooks news sent everyone into panic mode and fighting mode to start the week. But the All-Big 12 Team, Brooks' return and Big 12 conference standings have us all ready to talk football. Big 12 Media Days are coming up Monday as well. Josh and Bob talk about the latest commitment as the Sooners finally secure the state's top player after two years of missing out. We also talk about the commitment of Bryson Washington and the loss of Dontae Manning and how much of a chance the Sooners still have of landing him. Bob is back from having a baby and Josh can't stop talking about Ketchum, which triggers Eddie.
OPEN - Andrew Raym commits to the Sooners
0:7:50 - Where OU goes now with OL recruiting with Raym in the fold
0:12:30 - Cornhole & Stranger Things tangent
0:14:30 - Kennedy Brooks, board meltdowns and summer workouts
0:21:45 - Big 12 Media Days are coming, the players OU is taking, but Jalen Hurts isn't going
0:26:49 - Bob talks about being on baby duty
0:30:34 - OU voted No. 1 in the preseason poll once again
0:33:40 - Teams we see surprising and disappointing
0:39:00 - Josh did a podcast with Geoff Ketchum
0:41:50 - Kenneth Murray is the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Our thoughts
0:45:40 - What position can't afford an injury to a starter?
0:54:18 - Any misses on the All-Big 12 team?
0:57:30 - Do OU fans hate Sam Ehlinger irrationally?
1:01:30 - The Bryson Washington commitment
1:05:10 - Dontae Manning decommits. Where is OU now?
1:07:40 - Where are the Sooners nationally in recruiting right now?
1:12:10 - Bob's eyeball emoji report (another one just popped as we were wrapping up the pod)
1:15:00 - Josh rips on Carey over his love of El Fenix