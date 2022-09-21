DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Back and bigger than ever, the boys are in studio to talk about what we saw last week in Lincoln and what's headed to Norman Saturday. It's a night game, a conference opener and it's in GFOMS. The fans have a lot of respect for Kansas State in Norman. Just about every OU fan can remember the Wildcats pulling off improbable wins on Owen Field. But coming off a loss to Tulane, the worry is that this OU team doesn't take KSU serious after they've just trounced Nebraska on their home turf. The guys start off sharing a little story from practice last night that might show where the program is right now from a mental standpoint. Special teams are becoming special again as Marvin Mims is starting to put on a show returning punts. The offense was opened up last week. What does Jeff Lebby have in store this week? And how will the offensive line play against a stout Kansas State defensive line. And OU's defense line? Eddie has some numbers that will really impress you. We hit the recruiting trail with Josh, talk weekend visitors, the current 2023 class, and Eddie and Bob's trips in Nebraska to see some OU targets. Oh yeah, and some death of Bedlam talk as well. The pod is tuned up and running in tip-top shape. So let's get to it!

The full rundown follows below: