PODCAST: OU heads to Baylor to try and finally impress the CFP committee

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The entire gang is here and we're talking about OU's position in the College Football Playoff picture. It's clear the committee is taking a wait and see approach with the Sooners, even though they appear to be just waiting and not really paying attention to what is seen. We dive into OU's chances to make another Championship November run as Alex Grinch hints that a key member of the secondary could return. The weirdness of Lincoln Riley not doing his scheduled media Tuesday and plenty of youth soccer talk from Josh McCuistion and a side of recruiting. And Bob is here to drive Josh crazy with hoops talk as Porter Moser win's his OU opener last night.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: