 The whole gang is here as the Sooners get ready to head to Baylor to try and kickstart a College Football Playoff run
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 08:13:35 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: OU heads to Baylor to try and finally impress the CFP committee

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The entire gang is here and we're talking about OU's position in the College Football Playoff picture. It's clear the committee is taking a wait and see approach with the Sooners, even though they appear to be just waiting and not really paying attention to what is seen. We dive into OU's chances to make another Championship November run as Alex Grinch hints that a key member of the secondary could return. The weirdness of Lincoln Riley not doing his scheduled media Tuesday and plenty of youth soccer talk from Josh McCuistion and a side of recruiting. And Bob is here to drive Josh crazy with hoops talk as Porter Moser win's his OU opener last night.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - We're back. Josh is back. And he's talking futbol.

14:00 - Where in the world is Lincoln Riley?

20:00 - CFP Rankings

39:00 - Bo Davis should get a raise at Texas

48:00 - Next month of OU football will be fun

55:00 - Hoops talk; Porter Moser is a God?

1:03:00 - Recruiting; Final host weekend upcoming

1:16:00 - Big picture recruiting for 2022

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}