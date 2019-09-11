The full rundown follows below:

The Sooners travel to UCLA and the OU coaches have been working hard this week to try and avoid a letdown to the 0-2 Bruins. Bill Bedenbaugh was not happy with his offensive line after South Dakota and he let his displeasure be known with the media yesterday. Erik Swenson was noticeably struggling on the TV broadcast and the Sooners are trying to find answers on the OL. The entire game is back this week with a new Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 Podcast. That's right, new title sponsor jumping on board. Josh and Bob also catch you up on the latest recruiting news after a small visit weekend and OU might have a straggler.

OPEN - West coast travels coming up. San Diego, L.A. or San Francisco?

0:03:00 - Josh chimes in on the South Dakota game. Who is he high on from the game?

0:06:35 - Bill Bedenbaugh was not happy with his offensive line yesterday

0:10:00 - How much of Erik Swenson's injury was noticeable on the game broadcast?0:14:10- There has been a lot of coaching against a letdown this week in Norman

0:18:30 - OU's defense has some weird stats. Skewed? Or just incomplete data?

0:21:45 - What has happened to Tennessee? Embarrassing. Nebraska is teetering

0:23:35 - Jeff Capel has blocked everyone at SoonerScoop for some reason.

0:25:00 - UCLA giving away tickets to this thing this weekend

0:33:35 - Reminiscing about mexican restaurants from back in the day

0:35:45 - Did Jalen Hurts fat shame Eddie?

0:39:20 - How much do we really know about what type of team Oklahoma is after two games?

0:42:15 - Is Texas a better team than OU right now?

0:47:10 - What does Josh take out of seeing Theo Wease's TD catch and run?

0:52:30 - Do Iowa State QBs get worse the longer they are in Ames?

0:59:45 - Josh breaks down the recruiting visitors from this past weekend

1:03:10 - OU commit Brynden Walker caught going to an OSU game? 1:06:40 - Josh's trip to Atlanta to see Brock Vandagriff goes horribly wrong

1:13:05 - Grinch seems to be very happy with LBs

1:14:35 - Lots of changes at the top in #OKPreps