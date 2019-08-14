It's been a whirlwind week with fall camp in full swing. But our pain is your gain as we are filled to the brim with what's going on inside OU's preseason practices. There is a different feel in the air about OU's defense now that Alex Grinch has his fingers in every aspect of the defense. Lincoln Riley hasn't named a quarterback yet, but we update on the offensive line and all the skill positions. We're also getting a feel for the starters on defense as well as what newcomers might be able to have an impact this season. It's a fairly serious edition of the Unofficial 40 where we separate the gem from the chaff? Ratings and Reviews is included in this one as well.

OPEN: We finally fixed Josh's microphone. His children messed it up and we shame him for not noticing.

0:08:23 - Just meeting with the defense left a big impression this week

0:10:45 - Strip attempts show Alex Grinch is keeping it simple and getting his message across

0:15:10 - Alex Grinch appears to have identified his starters on defense

0:20:00 - Finding more players to take responsibility for this defense. That seems to be happening

0:25:50 - Grinch now focusing on getting backups to raise their level of play

0:30:10 - Jalen Redmond finally out at practice with pads on

0:34:02 - Lincoln Riley defends Erik Swenson and drop kicks Michigan. Lots of OL talk here

0:37:00 - The front seven pressure and the secondary play

0:39:00 - No true freshman saviors on defense?

0:43:15 - Time to talk the offensive side of the ball. We start with the offensive line

0:48:30 - Breaking down the QBs. It has to be Hurts but how far has Rattler come?

0:52:40 - Spencer Rattler's timeline for playing? How far away is he?

0:55:30 - Personality of the quarterbacks from Baker to Kyler to Hurts

1:01:10 - How does the QB1 documentary affect Spencer Rattler's reputation? How much of a distraction could it become?

1:05:40 - When Lincoln could name his starter?

1:07:10 - What true freshman could be instant impact guys on offense?

1:11:15 - Mykel Jones ready to make a return?

1:12:30 - Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood and where they might fit into the offense

1:17:50 - Is Kennedy Brooks behind after missing the summer over his Title IX situation? RB discussion

1;23:18 - Josh is just back from his first spring camp in Houston. The latest in recruiting

1:27:25 - Anything brewing on 2020 kids with OU right now?

1:31:09 - Ratings and review. We had an all-timer one-star rating

1:39:20 - Bob gives a baby update before we go