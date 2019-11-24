SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

On this edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast... Well we didn't have to drive all over Texas this week but we do have a late night podcast for you after the Sooners beat TCU 28-24. After covering every second of this team the last three weeks, we're still having trouble making heads or tails of what this team really is. And what Jalen Hurts is as a QB. We understand if you are confused. Is it the defense, the playcalling, the quarterback, the turnovers, the lack of turnovers? There's a lot to like about this OU team. They move to 10-1 on the season and they'll play for another Big 12 Championship in Arlington. The defense is coming up with turnovers to seal the deal and we saw some improvement against TCU Saturday night. It's also good that Oregon lost to Arizona State. So why is it so hard to get excited about this OU's teams chances of reaching the playoffs yet?

