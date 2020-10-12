SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It was a crazy day as usual at the Cotton Bowl. OU appeared to have victory secured but the defense reverted to their form over the last two weeks. But did the Sooners start to find something on offense with Spencer Rattler and several receivers like Austin Stogner, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops? The defense used a lot of youngsters and it all looked really good. Lincoln Riley had a gut check as a coach. He wasn't perfect. He made some questionable decisions. But at least he hasn't been branded as a three time loser. Sam Ehlinger showed a lot of heart, but the OU defense won out in the end. The defensive line was really good again but the secondary joined in a little bit too. Eddie and Carey break it all down and we're ready for the bye week after a much needed win for Sooner fans.

