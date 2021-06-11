 PODCAST: Summer camps and top prospects are ready to start filtering in to Norman.
PODCAST: OU starts loading up on camps and visitors

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
@CareyAMurdock
The entire staff is back together once again as summer camps are getting underway in Norman. Josh McCuistion is back from Wyoming to talk about the upcoming schedule and what to be watching for from OU in the weeks to come. We also talk about the start of official visits and the extra work OU coaches will undergo to keep commitments committed. And are the Sooners going to land their man at QB once again in 2022? Tons of recruiting updates in this edition of the Unofficial 40.

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - OU softball playing for a NATTY

9:20 - Camp season has begun

28:00 - Plans for Camp SZN the next few weeks

35:42 - New names to know for Sooners

58:00 - Wrapping up for the week; Team Camps

