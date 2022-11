SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Josh and Bob recap their thoughts on the Iowa State win and we take a look ahead at Baylor this weekend. Brent Venables had some interesting things to say this week during his press conference and Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims are working to get back on the same page on offense. The defense gives us some belief that Venables is starting to reach these players who have just cratered as seasons have progressed over the years. The offensive line will also face a challenge in Baylor while the defense continues trying to prove they are making strides. Are recruiting weekends still a thing in Norman? And will there be a five-star defensive lineman committed to Texas A&M making a trip to Norman soon? Is Colton Vasek's quiet a good thing after he was at Texas a couple weeks ago? Bob is here to tell us about the surprise departure of an OU hoops assistant.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher