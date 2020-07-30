SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Well, last week we got pretty controversial with our takes on the Sooner Summit, or at least the potential of the Sooner Summit. This week, Josh McCuistion joins back in and gives his take on what is fact from fiction. We also breakdown the Caleb Williams factor in recruiting and whether it's fair or not that fans are placing so many expectations on him to sign top players from all over the country. The OU Board of Regents voted for raises for all football assistants this week and Alex Grinch is getting paid like one of the top defensive coordinators in the country. It appears the administration is more than happy with the way SpeedD is starting to develop under Grinch. We also get a little bit of basketball breakdown and we talk about COVID19 and it's affect on playing a season. College football and the NFL aren't in a bubble, but they need to live that bubble life if we're going to play an entire season. Just look at those idiot Marlins for proof.

The full rundown follows below: