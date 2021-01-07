PODCAST: Portal madness and NFL draft decisions
Lots to get to as the entire gang is back in action on the podcast. And lots is going on as the transfer portal fills up with more and more people each and every day. It's even filling up with Sooners. We talk about what the Sooners need and what they might be looking for out of the transfer portal. We also talk about the latest with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins as well as other early, or potential early entrants into the NFL Draft. We go back to the Cotton Bowl for one last look at what we saw as we try and piece together next year's lineup. A little bit of bowl talk, a little bit of Texas hiring talk. How easily the NCAA could have made the Tristan Leigh situation a moot point and helped out all the teams involved.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome back; Eddie_Rado has been hacked by the Russians
10:10 - Carey is trying to get the vaccine
14:00 - Portal Party! What's the latest?
45:00 - Sooners to NFL; What is Tre Norwood doing?
52:08 - Cotton Bowl wrap-up
1:10:00 - Tristan Leigh ... WTF
1:18:00 - Hoops
1:36:00 - Texas hires Sark