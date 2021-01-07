SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Lots to get to as the entire gang is back in action on the podcast. And lots is going on as the transfer portal fills up with more and more people each and every day. It's even filling up with Sooners. We talk about what the Sooners need and what they might be looking for out of the transfer portal. We also talk about the latest with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins as well as other early, or potential early entrants into the NFL Draft. We go back to the Cotton Bowl for one last look at what we saw as we try and piece together next year's lineup. A little bit of bowl talk, a little bit of Texas hiring talk. How easily the NCAA could have made the Tristan Leigh situation a moot point and helped out all the teams involved.

