The Sooners keep getting better after their 0-2 start. With a 62-28 win over Texas Tech, OU is putting together complete performances on both sides of the ball. And now that Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson are back, OU has more weapons than ever. An easy win over Texas Tech followed a key loss by OSU to Texas. And Kansas State lost at West Virginia. The Sooners are just a couple of weeks from controlling their own destiny in the Big 12. Carey and Eddie breakdown what we saw tonight in Lubbock in this edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.

