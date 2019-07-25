The full rundown follows below:

The entire gang is back together to preview the big recruiting weekend as the Sooners welcome in top prospects from all over the country. It's the 4th annual #ChampUBBQ and Josh is here to break it all down. We also delve into some newcomer talk and Carey is just disgusted all over again after watching so many OU games during ESPN's top 25 games of 2018.

OPEN: - Josh is back on the program and Eddie is trolling people on Twitter

0:03:00 - ChampU BBQ, what is the main goal this weekend?

0:06:45 - Players are coming in from all over the country for this one

0:09:00 - Any concerns about committed players who aren't coming in, like Jase McClellan?0:12:10 - A chance for recent commits to come in to town

0:13:30 - From Secretariat to awkward BBQ talk

0:18:30 - Could OU move on a bit if Monheim doesn't commit this weekend?

0:29:30 - Gentry Williams is an in-state youngster to watch

0:35:00 - Defensive tackle recruiting and going the JUCO route this weekend

0:43:10 - Reminders from ESPN replays how awful OU's defense was last year

0:45:30 - Who is going to step up and help this defense get better?

0:56:20 - Fall camp will be great to figure out this stuff

0:59:00 - Where are we at with the eyeball emoji report? Possible additions to ChampUBBQ

1:14:30 - Eddie shows some love for the kicking talk. We think he already misses Austin Seibert

1:16:45 - Josh has made a bet that would require him to shave his head