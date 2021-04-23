 PODCAST: We preview the Oklahoma Sooners spring football game and catch up on the latest legal drama in Norman
PODCAST: Previewing the spring game

The Red & White Game takes place this weekend and the gang is here to break it all down from what to watch, how recruiting will be impacted and the turmoil around the program after two players emerged as suspects in an alleged robbery in an apartment complex in Norman. We talk about the latest from the police blotter as well as an update on where the investigation stands. We also breakdown what we're looking forward to seeing Saturday, the buzz around practices and what we've heard during interviews this week with OU players and coaches. Porter Moser has OU basketball in a completely different situation this week compared to last week as some big name transfers have made their way to Norman from the transfer portal. Also plenty of updates on recruiting from Mr. McCuistion.

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - Hello and Welcome back; Police scanners and more

26:50 - What does Josh want to see at Spring Game?

33:00 - Is center a problem for OU? Andrew Raym repping with 1s

46:00 - Ready to see Caleb Williams

1:02:00 - Recruiting list for Spring Game

1:22:00 - Hoops

