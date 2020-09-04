PODCAST: Rattler named starter, feels like football
The next time we podcast it will be game week. This week, we got the official announcement from Lincoln Riley that Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback. We also got a little preview of the defensive line from Calvin Thibodeaux as well as some talk from Shane Beamer about h-backs and tight ends. Josh, Eddie and Bob have all been out to high school games in Oklahoma over the last week and they catch you up on the recruiting and scouting trail for OU recruiting. We have gametimes and a pay-per-view game for the season opener against Missouri State. We're also ready to launch our #FreeThe3 campaign
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Hello and welcome; we are two weeks out and the Big Ten is backtracking while no one cares about the Pac-12
14:00 - Opener on PPV
19:00 - Spencer Rattler is the Quarterback at Oklahoma
31:06 -- Still talking team stuff; we met with Shane Beamer and Calvin Thibodeaux today. Eddie is in love the H-back/TEs.
57:00 -- Carey talked to Carl/Caleb Williams/High school football in full swing/Josh/Eddie/Bob will be out in full force this weekend
1:18:00 - Josh loves David Blaine
1:23:00 - Wrapping up with running back talk