The next time we podcast it will be game week. This week, we got the official announcement from Lincoln Riley that Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback. We also got a little preview of the defensive line from Calvin Thibodeaux as well as some talk from Shane Beamer about h-backs and tight ends. Josh, Eddie and Bob have all been out to high school games in Oklahoma over the last week and they catch you up on the recruiting and scouting trail for OU recruiting. We have gametimes and a pay-per-view game for the season opener against Missouri State. We're also ready to launch our #FreeThe3 campaign

The full rundown follows below: