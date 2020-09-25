SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We're heading toward another real football game... we think. OU gets set to take on Kansas State in their first Big 12 contest of the 2020 season. Alex Grinch and the defense took center stage as the secondary and the defensive line gets a tougher test this week. We also found out LIncoln Riley was not happy about the extension of the dead period and we wonder what kind of fallout no visits with an early signing period will have over the next year. Transfer central with no restrictions? Alex Grinch talked in detail about Ronnie Perkins and how he's responded to his suspension and we look forward to seeing a lot of faces we missed out on in the opener due to COVID. Plus, lots of recruiting nuggets from Josh and a hoops recruiting update from Bob.

