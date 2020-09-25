PODCAST: Ready for new faces against KSU
We're heading toward another real football game... we think. OU gets set to take on Kansas State in their first Big 12 contest of the 2020 season. Alex Grinch and the defense took center stage as the secondary and the defensive line gets a tougher test this week. We also found out LIncoln Riley was not happy about the extension of the dead period and we wonder what kind of fallout no visits with an early signing period will have over the next year. Transfer central with no restrictions? Alex Grinch talked in detail about Ronnie Perkins and how he's responded to his suspension and we look forward to seeing a lot of faces we missed out on in the opener due to COVID. Plus, lots of recruiting nuggets from Josh and a hoops recruiting update from Bob.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back. They're gonna football, we think.
8:30 - Theo Howard was a medial miracle
9:53 - Lincoln Riley was honest this week about some things.
21:51 - Ronnie Perkins. Team leader.29:00 - Riley on NCAA recruiting period
52:00 - Recruiting/Where will the Scoop crew be? Mario Williams, Danny Stutsman recap.
1:03:00 - Should you be on Camar Wheaton watch?
1:07:30 - Jalil Farooq announcement on Sunday, Sept.27.
1:10:00 - Hoops: Rivals150 SG CJ Noland commits to Sooners
1:13:00 - Who do we want to see this weekend?