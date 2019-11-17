SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's hard to say we can't believe what we just saw on this week's edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast because we were actually there to see it with our own eyes. And we couldn't stop watching it. Jalen Hurts was terrible, then he was amazing. The defense was the same way as they finally caught a hold of the turnover bug and ended up sealing the win thanks to some timely defense. The Sooners had the biggest comeback in program history Saturday night in Waco and it just happened to come against the undefeated Baylor Bears. Are the Sooners a lock for the Big 12 title game? Do they want Baylor again? Is the defense finally back? That's too many questions. We still can't believe what we just witnessed at McLane Stadium.

