SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The boys are back with more positivity than ever that a football season will happen in 2020. Universities are making plans to open, plans are being made for players to return to campuses. And it feels like football is about to start happening again. Josh tells us about some potential big news on the recruiting trail and we wonder as usual when Caleb Williams will pull the trigger on his commitment. It certainly looks like Williams is getting more and more comfortable with OU the players inside the program. We also brought up the end of the Last Dance and all braced for impact not knowing if Bob would go off again.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown is below: