PODCAST: Recruiting weekend was about as good as it gets
Today's show was... something. Carey gets dunked on by Sooner legends on social media. Eddie is now director of content and the Sooners pull in Gentry Williams and are building some massive momentum on the recruiting trail after a big weekend of big impressions. We also give our sales pitch for Caleb Williams to go to Wisconsin and are we giving up on Jaxson Dart? Spoiler, we're giving up on Jaxson Dart. It's DG time baby! Dimetime! We also bust out plenty of Jerry Schmidt, offensive line development talk and the future of the OL at Oklahoma. Some quality football talk in this podcast that we didn't plan going in. Also, apologies to Mr. Kanak.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome back!
23:00 - Junior Day this weekend
32:00 - Recapping Sooners big visit weekend
45:00 - 4-star DB Gentry Williams reaffirms commitment to Oklahoma
59:00 - Hoops is looking for good news on the court
1:15:00 - Good OL conversation; Don't blame Bill!