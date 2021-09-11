PODCAST: Recruits descend on Norman, figure it out OU

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Carey and Eddie had their say on the issues with the Sooners on the postgame show. Josh and Bob get to chime in today. Lots of talk about leadership and motivation as well as Lincoln Riley's role on getting this team to play more inspired football. And where does Spencer Rattler fit in as the leader of this offense? Is he that guy? Or is he not that guy? The Sooners will be hosting official and unofficial visitors this weekend including Malachi Nelson, their 2023 QB commitment. Josh breaks it all down on this edition of the Unofficial 40. Also, we tried to fix Bob's audio this week by buying him lots of new equipment. But Bob's laptop was being a butthole.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: