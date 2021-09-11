PODCAST: Recruits descend on Norman, figure it out OU
Carey and Eddie had their say on the issues with the Sooners on the postgame show. Josh and Bob get to chime in today. Lots of talk about leadership and motivation as well as Lincoln Riley's role on getting this team to play more inspired football. And where does Spencer Rattler fit in as the leader of this offense? Is he that guy? Or is he not that guy? The Sooners will be hosting official and unofficial visitors this weekend including Malachi Nelson, their 2023 QB commitment. Josh breaks it all down on this edition of the Unofficial 40. Also, we tried to fix Bob's audio this week by buying him lots of new equipment. But Bob's laptop was being a butthole.
The full rundown follows below:
0:00:00 - Does Bob fail technology or did techology fail Bob?
0:06:00 - OU's first official recruiting weekend of the season.
0:14:00 - Josh's trip to Florida last weekend
0:26:00 - How Riley and Grinch are handling the problems
0:30:00 - The offense and Spencer Rattler
0:41:00 - Did anyone come out of this game looking good?
0:45:30 - Players getting untaped before the game was over?
0:50:00 - The crazy heat and the fans being justified in clearing out
0:54:00 - Moving forward from here
1:00:00 - Is OU caught up in analytics or something?