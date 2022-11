SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Everyone is back from Lubbock and we're ready to talk about it. The Sooners lose the regular season finale in OT to Texas Tech. Carey and Eddie start things out and Josh joins us as he returns home from his trip to Oklahoma. What went wrong and how it gets fixed. What does Brent Venables need to do to fix the problems with game management. How does he need to fix things with Jeff Lebby and the offense that just can't go fast enough for him, even when it hurts the Sooners' chances of winning? What changes do we see coming? What players are in and who is out? And how is the culture of this team after 12 games and a lot of disappointment? Josh joins in about 40 minutes in to give his thoughts on what he saw this weekend and throughout the season.

