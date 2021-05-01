 The staff give their full breakdown of everything they saw during the Oklahoma spring game. Recruiting makes its return
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 14:15:06 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Reviewing the spring game, official visits are coming

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The entire gang is back to discuss our takeaways from the annual Red & White Game. Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Mario Williams, Eric Gray, the offensive line, the secondary, the LBs, the standouts, we break it all down in this super sized Unofficial 40. We also hit on recruits at the game and what it means now that official visits are getting ready to start. ChampUBBQ will have some elite attendees. Josh updates us on the latest from the recruiting trail while Bob is here to update on everything that has happened with Porter Moser and the men's basketball program. It's a massive edition of the Unofficial 40!

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below:

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTAzODU5NDQ0MiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

00:00 - Welcome back. Oklahoma wins spring game.

47:27 - NFL Draft

1:17:00 - Recruiting/Spring Game/OU about to go on a run?

1:35:00 - Hoops/Porter Moser

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wb2RjYXN0LXJldmlld2luZy10aGUtc3ByaW5nLWdhbWUtb2Zm aWNpYWwtdmlzaXRzLWFyZS1jb21pbmciCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2tsYWhvbWEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwb2RjYXN0LXJldmlld2luZy10aGUtc3ByaW5nLWdh bWUtb2ZmaWNpYWwtdmlzaXRzLWFyZS1jb21pbmcmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzMCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=