The full rundown is below:

The Choctaw Casino & Resort's Unofficial 40 podcast is ready to spring into football. We record right after Lincoln Riley holds his pre-spring press conference and breakdown everything that was said heading into camp. Kyler Murray continues making the news. Riley talks plenty about Alex Grinch and his new defense, Jalen Hurts and rebuilding his entire offensive line. We talk about the players who will miss spring and the ones who might be moving around with a new boss in town on defense. It's your spring football super preview on this edition of the Unofficial 40!

OPEN - Who will be out for the spring?

0:05:30 - A.D. Miller is back at OU? He went into the PORTAL!

0:10:40 - Kyler Murray isn't a midget now but apparently he's a poor leader according to the NFL Network

0:18:08 - Lincoln Riley on the Charlie Casserly reporting

0:22:15 - Kyler's Pro Day could be crazy

0:26:46 - Lincoln Riley's thoughts on Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury

0:31:00 - What is Alex Grinch's defense going to be about?

0:34:50 - Carey wants to give someone a hug and Eddie says we're all soft. Yelling!

0:37:05 - Will Grinch spend much of the spring tinkering and experimenting with personnel?0:43:45 - Josh got on a soapbox about 40-yard dashes and he's on one now

0:49:15 - Is Bob Przybylo the most likely Scoop staffer to be captured at war and put into a camp of some sort?

0:53:50 - We need to get back on track. Nothing does that like OU Fantasy Camps for grown men

1:00:00 - Does Tanner Mordecai have a superfan in the media? Is there anyway this is a real QB competition?

1:06:25 - Will Riley tailor the offense around Hurts this spring?

1:10:10 - OU's offensive line is brand new this spring without Creed Humphrey

1:14:50 - Some of the youngsters that will be involved this spring on the OL

1:16:45 - Lincoln Riley talks about importance of spring game for recruiting

1:23:05 - Catching up on the latest recruiting before we go