The full rundown follows below:

Josh and Eddie are back from the 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta ready to breakdown everything they saw and learned around some of the best football players in the country. OU's 2021 QB commit, Brock Vandagriff, was phenomenal his first time on the national stage while we learned a lot about where the Sooners stand with some of the top recruits remaining on their board. Where have the Sooners made up ground on the recruiting trail and where have the lost ground? Josh also breaks down the latest smoke surrounding Broken Arrow's Andrew Raym. Have things taken a turn in the wrong direction for the Sooners in the last week? It's another hardcore recruiting edition of the Unofficial 40.

OPEN - Eddied and Carey met some of you out there on the road last weekend on the way to and from Atlanta

0:04:00 - Brock Vandagriff shines at the Rivals Challenge

0:14:30 - Bryce Foster just looks like he has to play for Bill Bedenbaugh

0:16:00 - Top to bottom a really solid group, but maybe not an absolute freak like Joe Mixon in Chicago or O.J. Howard in 2012. Justin Flowe might have been close.

0:21:00 - What stood out to Josh about 2020 prospects? Bryson Washington

0:23:00 - Josh Eaton talk from the Rivals Challenge. AJ Parks wins the OL MVP and he's surprisingly high on Oklahoma.

0:26:00 - OU is developing a reputation nationally with recruits as the place to be for OLs. Report on Dumerville's day in Atlanta.

0:32:14 - Where is OU in the best position with a 5-Star Challenge participant?

0:35:20 - Who doesn't Josh feel good about after seeing them in Atlanta?

0:37:15 - Brock Vandagriff vs. Trevor Lawrence

0:39:00 - OU defensive struggles make their way back into the podcast. An Austin Box retrospective

0:46:25 - The horrible story of Adrian Taylor

0:50:45 - Media Day recap at the Rivals Challenge. Anything stand out? Kelee Ringo out with OU?

0:53:00 - OU seems good with Jacobe Covington

0:55:12 - The Andrew Raym situation

1:04:10 - Lincoln Riley has new eye emoji's out. Who is it?

1:14:30 - Rivals hooked us up in Atlanta

1:15:30 - Josh and Eddie's last impressions of Atlanta

1:18:00 - Recapping where the Sooners are nationally in recruiting right now