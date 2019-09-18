The full rundown follows below:

The gang is back together for another edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast to talk with Josh about UCLA. Bill Bedenbaugh was in a much better mood this week after the OL performance against the Bruins. Alex Grinch talks about the method behind his substitutions. We also breakdown the most glaring issue on defense heading into the conference opener: safety play. Could changes be on the horizon? Is OU about to get another commitment? Aaryn Parks is set to announce. All of that and more on this week's Unofficial 40.

OPEN - There's an Internet full moon happening. Eddie has either found a crazy vortex or someone is trolling him hard

0:03:30 - The Big 12's ESPN+ problem

0:18:00 - Josh's weird rabbit hole of YouTube OU game recap videos and some thoughts on new YouTube content

0:23:30 - Josh's breakdown of what he saw from OU in the UCLA game

0:27:45 - The OL play against UCLA. Bill Bedenbaugh was happier this week

0:34:20 - The safety play against UCLA and Alex Grinch's rotation/snap philosophy

0:43:25 - Grinch wants safeties to step up but no one is beyond the starters

0:45:30 - Moves being made at safety during the bye week?

0:51:30 - Do safety issues make OU rethink recruiting for 2020?

0:58:00 - Tech loses Alan Bowman and Big 12 slate gets going this weekend

1:02:00 - The mighty are still fallen

1:12:45 - Jalen Hurts is leading some national Heisman straw polls

1:16:50 - Josh is still taking crap for his "head shaving"

1:20:00 - The mood of this team heading into the bye week

1:25:30 - Aaryn Parks makes his decision soon and will announce on Rivals.com. Eddie and Carey will not be there to jinx anything

1:31:33 - A bold prediction from Josh on the offensive line

1:33:10 - How small is this redshirt class going to end up being?