SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Just before we started our podcast today the Big 12 released their All Big 12 team as voted on by the league coaches. And OU didn't have a single player on the 1st team defense. They were nearly shutout of the season awards as well. We give our takes on how we felt just moments after the release. We've got a signing day review as well with Josh McCuistion and the rest of the gang. What did Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch think of the recruiting haul? And did we lose a little perspective on just how good this class was because everyone was only concerned with the final decisions of a few players? We breakdown the class in detail on this episode of the Unofficial 40. Oh yeah, and we've got a Big 12 Championship game to play this weekend as well.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: