PODCAST: Signing Day wrap-up and weirdo coaches everywhere

It's the post National Signing Day of the Unofficial 40 podcast where Josh helps us break it all down and we take a look back at everything that's happened since Brent Venables took over in Norman to help the Sooners secure a No. 10 recruiting class for 2022. The Sooners pulled in 4 signees on signing day which is something that has rarely happened at OU over the years. As Caleb Williams finally lands at USC and Jaxson Dart also lands elsewhere we take a look at the start ol the Dillon Gabriel era. We had a chance to talk with Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof Wednesday. What did we take from those meetings? Where could OU look in the portal? How many scumbags are in college coaching? What does Jimbo Fisher have against sliced bread? Are Josh and Billy Liucci getting an apartment together? Lawyer update and Eddie is blocked by Lincoln Riley. We were a bunch of chatty Kathy's this week. It was one of our longest shows ever.

