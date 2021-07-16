PODCAST: So much to breakdown after Big 12 Media Days

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

This is really the most State of the Sooners podcast we've done in a very long time after hearing from Lincoln Riley, Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. The entire gang, Carey, Eddie, Bob and Josh breakdown what we learned while in Arlington. The Sooners are the bell of the ball and they'll either take this thing to another level, or continue to be a top dog in conference. We talk about what Riley, Hall and Bonitto had to say and what it tells us about OU football heading into 2021. Some big commitments loom for the Sooners this weekend. Are we going to be sending Eddie to California for nothing to cover Malachi Nelson's commitment? Also plenty of banter for the banter fans. Subscription car wash services anyone?

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: