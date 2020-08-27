SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Sooners have been reporting more positive coronavirus cases than usual the last couple of weeks. Lincoln Riley seems positive about the road ahead with players returning. We talk about where Oklahoma stands as they prepare for a football season and how much the current positives and quarantines are affecting the team. The Sooner Summit was a big success over the weekend and Josh and Bob breakdown who it might have helped the most in terms of getting them to consider committing to the Sooners. Also, it's interesting to see the backlash from other fanbases to the Sooner Summit. The guys talk about OU's role in the summit as they can't see where anything that happened during the weekend was against any rules. Also, the AP is ranking teams that aren't already playing? The entire crew is here once again for another edition of the Unofficial40.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: