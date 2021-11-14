PODCAST: Sooners LOSE!!! What the hell happened?!

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Just go listen. We're as defeated as the OU football team is right now. We hash out the problems with this team and the most glaring problems from the day. What needs to be fixed the fastest? Who needs to fix it? Josh and Carey have different takes on the Rattler stuff today. But they can both agree on a lot of other stuff. Eddie joins us later in the show from the road where we continue to work this stuff out. How does this happen after a bye week? Did the OL think the first series was a practice run? What about the future? Does Caleb Williams have a road game problem? Lincoln, what's going on with you? The run game was running and just stopped being used. We didn't coach this team but we'll take the hit for the loss. Also, Gabe Brkic... damn!

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud