PODCAST: Sooners out of NCAAs, Camp season and Isaiah's charity event

The gang is back again after missing last week and we have a lot to catch up on. OU misses the NCAA Tournament in hoops and is headed to the NIT. Why? How? What!? We breakdown Isaiah Thomas' SoonerScoop NIL visit to the Tulsa Boys Home on Sunday and the Under Armour camp on Sunday in Dallas with Josh and Eddie. We talk about the latest in recruiting and what Josh and Eddie learned about where OU stands with several key recruits heading into the spring. Brent Venables keeping the ChampUBBQ? We like it! We also talk coaching salaries as Bob was at the Boards of Regents meeting and we had a Pro Day since we last had a podcast. The former players are certainly impressed with Brent Venables. Congrats to Jocelyn Alo for setting the NCAA Softball homerun record while we were gone too. So much to go over in this edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast. No rundown needed. That's your rundown. Enjoy all the construction sounds in the background later in the pod. We were podcasting from the new offices for the first time today.

