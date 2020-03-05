SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's an exciting time of the year (at least when hoops isn't blowing free throws at the end of games) as spring football begins next week and big-time recruits are flying in and out of Norman. We get you caught up on last weekend's recruiting weekend, some eyeball emojis that went out from Lincoln Riley and what's to come on the recruiting trail. We also dive into OU's Pro Day coming up this week as it seems Jalen Hurts will workout in Norman. We also talk about how much this will mean to Parnell Motley who wasn't invited to the combine. There's plenty of spring football to preview as well. Is Spencer Rattler ready to take over the offense? What players and positions are we most looking forward to keeping track of? We hit on all the key spring notes in this edition of the MidFirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast.

The full rundown follows below: