PODCAST: Spring football, Baker's podcast and gas station tuna

Eddie and Bob give a breakdown of what they learned this week during media access as we are just over a week away from the annual spring game. What is the expectation level for this defense? How much better can they be? Are we learning anything about the safety position yet? The players also always seem to have something interesting to say about the changes between last year and this year. This year some hints that the corners feel like Jay Valai is a step up in teaching over the previous staff. We also breakdown our thoughts on everyone else's thoughts on Baker Mayfield's podcast comments. Josh gives a rundown of what stood out to him at Rivals Camp Dallas which includes some interesting anecdotes on David Stone. Elijah Harkless entered the portal and Moser brings in a potential offensive difference maker. Potentially eligible. Some random updates on baseball, the office and Carey's obsession with a certain gas station food that always has a chance to go very wrong.

