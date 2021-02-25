SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Josh has the week off so we invited our old friend Jason Kersey on the podcast to fill in as we really break into some OU football talk this week. First Bob and Eddie bore Jason with their excellent hoops breakdown after the shocking loss in Manhattan, Kan. But then we get into the good stuff with the bizarre bathroom fight at Logies. We also look forward to spring football and talk about what we're looking forward to seeing most. Could this be Spencer Rattler's year in college? What do we think next season is going to look like? Will it be totally back to normal? We also talk NFL Draft and we get Jason's take on Bookie's career at Oklahoma. Also, Jason and Carey talk about their history of being loved and hated by the Pride of Oklahoma.

The full rundown follows below: