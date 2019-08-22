The full rundown follows below:

Carey, Eddie and Bob join forces this week to continue breaking down the latest from the preseason. It's just over a week away until the opener and we're seeing some changes along the offensive line. Jalen Hurts also met with the media for the first time since being named QB1. We talk about the backup situation as well as a running back room that is starting to create some buzz. We also talk about edge rushers and players making a move along the defensive line according to our latest talk with Alex Grinch.

OPEN - Happy Anniversary to Josh and Tiffany

0:07:30 - Lincoln Riley and Jalen Hurts talk for the first time since the QB competition was settled0:10:00 - Jalen Hurts in his own words. What did he say without saying it?

0:13:30 - Jalen Hurts' motivation that he'll never say out loud

0:21:35 - Will Lincoln do something early to showcase Hurts' throwing abilities?

0:22:20 - The offensive line has changed so much through camp. What's the latest?0:24:00 - Bill Bedenbaugh talks about finding the best mix of players to start along the OL

0:29:30 - Bill Bedenbaugh on R.J. Proctor

0:34:12 - The new running backs are creating some buzz. Is someone gonna get squeezed out?

0:44:15 - We have a named backup quarterback.

0:47:40 - Alex Grinch's updates on the defense. Sylvie is definitely pushing Bookie at nickel.

0:50:40 - LB talk. DaShaun White was in the interview room this week

0:53:40 - Alex Grinch talks edge rushers. Marcus Stripling getting some love this week

1:03:50 - OU undrafted defensive players are making some noise in the NFL during the preseason

1:08:35 - OU's defense never gained any confidence last season. They get to start over in 2019

1:11:20 - How will Grinch handle substitutions? Will he bench guys?