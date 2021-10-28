PODCAST: Still mad after all these days. Where is the OU defense?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Here we are four days after OU's escape of Kansas and the scoop crew is still baffled at what is happening with the OU defense. Is it preparation? Is it talent? Is it development? Is it scheme? Is it coaching? We try and make sense of it all, we get a little upset, we try and talk through it and Bob gets to have his first say after returning from Lawrence. We also get some hoops updates from Bob as practices have started for the 2021-22 season and Josh gets us caught up with the latest in recruiting as OU has just two more weekends for official visitors before the season ends. Maybe this will be some therapy for those of you who are still struggling with OU's on-field performances like we are.

