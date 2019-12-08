SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang comes to you live from Jerry World where we break down the Sooners Big 12 Championship overtime win over Baylor. The defense was awesome for most of the game, but a third string quarterback gave the Sooners fits. We hear from Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Murray on the win. No one wanted to talk playoffs as a definite, but we all know the Sooners are headed in that direction. We breakdown everything that happened, good and bad. Jalen Hurts had some turnover problems again. Next stop, Atlanta or Scottsdale. We'll be ready to cover the team from either. It's the championship edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast on SoonerScoop.com

