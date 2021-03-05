SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full gang is back together and we make up for the lack of recruiting talk last week with the return of Josh McCuistion. Josh was with Demetrius Hunter before he publicly committed to get the lowdown. He talks about the decision and what it means moving forward. He also catches us up on the commitment of Jason Llewellyn and what that means to the start of the Joe Jon Finley era at Oklahoma. The tight end position inside the state borders gets some much needed love as well. The OU basketball team has dropped three in a row. We talk with hoops beat writer Bob Przybylo about what he's seeing from this team over the last week and whether or not there is any cause for concern.

The full rundown follows below: