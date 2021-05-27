PODCAST: The Oklahoma recruiting tour has started

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The offseason means Josh is in town and comes in studio for the podcast. He's touring the state checking out all the prospects on the prep scene across Oklahoma. He gives his impressions from day one and we talk about the state of recruiting for Oklahoma as the dead period is set to come to an end. How will recruiting change once players are allowed to visit campuses once again? And could the Sooners open up new doors with the end of the dead period and maybe even land some unexpected prospects? Also, will it be harder to keep commitments now that official visits are able to take place? We hit on a little bit of everything, included Carey's contention to finding great Tex-Mex is infinitely more interesting than finding great BBQ while in Texas.

