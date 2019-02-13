The full rundown follows below:

In this episode of the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 podcast, we talk about everything that has happened behind the scenes with freshman Ron Tatum who has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Is there a chance for a return to OU? We also talk about Kyler Murray's future in the NFL now that he is all in for the NFL Draft. How much should he do at the combine? A lot of teams will also be in town for OU's Pro Day with all these offensive linemen. We hit the recruiting trail with Josh and Bob as we talk about all the latest 2020 offers that have been flooding out of Norman. And we breakdown the latest rage of committable/non-committable offers and how confusing it can be and what to do about it. Bob has a huge announcement for the pod as well about his future. Lots to breakdown in recruiting and a lot of off the rails discussions as well.

OPEN - Baseball is starting this weekend and it's gonna be cold. Eddie's baseball preview is coming soon

0:04:35 - Will Kyler Murray ever play baseball again if he is successful in the NFL?

0:07:00 - Murray's NFL future has become a national discussion. His agent even speaks out0:15:10 - Kyler needs the right system to take advantage of his skillset

0::21:20 - OU has set their Pro Day even though it hasn't been officially announced

0:23:30 - Kyler at the combine. Should he just do everything?

0:29:25 - Bob makes a big announcement after we start talking about worthless parents0:33:20 - Ron Tatum is in the portal. What we know and what happens next?

0:42:05 - Josh versus Oklahoma as the 2020 offers are going out

0:52:15 - Committable offers versus non-committable offers in state. The confusion is leading to some animosity.

0:54:40 - Eddie continues to struggle with the English language as Carey tries to create the recruiting B.S. detector for parents

1:08:40 - Josh is heading out to the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. He breaks down the prospects

1:13:00 - Elias Ricks still a possibility? This defensive staff is gonna have a chance to make some waves in 2020.

1:18:00 - Your weekly OU hoops sucks report just went creepy old men and then just weird