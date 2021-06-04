PODCAST: The state of Nebraska football with Sean Callahan

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

With Josh and Bob both on vacation this week we enlist the help of HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan to take a deep dive in the state of the Nebraska football program. With the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century coming up and a non-conference date with the Huskers happening this season, Callahan talked with us about what has happened with Nebraska football since going to the Big Ten. How have they been affected on the recruiting trail? How do they get back? We also talked about what the matchup could be like this season among many other topics. We also broke down OU's golf team and their strong performance over the last two days and we talk a little about Eddie's trips to team camps this week and the latest with Luther Burden's visit to Missouri this weekend.

The full rundown is below: