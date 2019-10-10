The full rundown follows below:

The Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 is here for your OU/TX preview. And it appears a member of SoonerScoop will be making their first College Gameday appearance this week as Eddie Radosevich, the leader of the #HornsUpForPeace movement, filmed a segment with Gene Wojciechowski on campus. Was he kicked out of the OU football facility this week? Maybe. Josh is here as well to give his breakdown of Texas after working through the Texas/LSU game tape from earlier this season. Where do the Sooners have an advantage? Where do the Longhorns have the edge? We talk about Jalen Hurts' first trip to the Cotton Bowl for OU/TX and why we have questions about his readiness in this game even after he's played in so many big games throughout his career. There's also a recruit that could be swayed by this weekend's game in Dallas. Josh talks the latest in recruiting while Carey and Eddie are here for all of it as well. Sit back, start up this week's episode and enjoy!

OPEN: Jalen Hurts is willing to make this as awkward as it needs to be stay on message

0:05:30 - Carey gives Bob the floor just so he can talk over him. It's trash talk talk

0:08:20 - Texas' issues running the football

0:10:50 - Eddie will be appearing on ESPN's College Gameday. He talks about it.

0:18:00 - The loser of this game is likely out of the College Football Playoff discussion0:22:25 - OU's offensive line situation. Ealy in or out?

0:29:45 - Edge rushers for Texas and how they can affect this game

0:33:50 - The chess match between Lincoln Riley and Todd Orlando

0:39:30 - Would a great game by Rhamondre Stevenson be the ultimate troll by Lincoln Riley on Texas?

0:43:00 - Does Oklahoma have the better defense going into this game?

0:48:20 - A reprieve for Parnell Motley this week after a bad start against KU

0:49:58 - Bob is weird part 45: He's never eaten fair food

0:56:00 - Biggest OU/TX game since when?

0:59:00 - Who is No. 3 in the Big 12 this week? Baylor?

1:05:58 - Why this big game could be different for Jalen Hurts than his big games at Alabama

1:10:30 - Is being the host really a benefit for schools in recruiting anymore for OU/TX?

1:12:35 - Could Joshua Eaton be swayed by this game?

1:19:30 - We're out of here. Eddie has to go scrub his Twitter account before he appears on Gameday