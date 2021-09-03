PODCAST: Time to football

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The season opener always sneaks up on you because you're always talking about it being on the way. Well now that it's here we've got our first game week podcast of 2021. Tulane heads to Norman after Hurricane Ida devastated New Orleans and the home of the Green Wave. And we've talked with Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and a lot of OU players before podding. So what did we take from this week's media availability? And what are we looking forward to in the season opener? Also the recruiting talk with Josh as usual. Welcome to game week everybody!

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: