There hadn't been much to root for since the end of the season for OU football. It seemed like everyone was leaving for the NFL, backup QBs were all transferring, the transfer portal wasn't being kind to the Sooners. But Wanya Morris turned things around this weekend, Joe Jon Finley returns to OU to take over for Shane Beamer and OU seems to be gaining some momentum in rebuilding need positions to make a run at a title in 2021. We also talk about the loss of Tyson Ford to Notre Dame and how that went down. Hoops has some huge games coming up with KU, Texas and Alabama. We also hit the latest on the recruiting trail as the entire gang is all here.

