The full rundown follows below:

It started out as a regular podcast. We're headed to Manhattan to watch the 7-0 Sooners take on Kansas State as a heavy favorite. We're always looking for a letdown after such a successful season to this point. With the bye week looming and Baylor on the other side, we breakdown where we see the Sooners heading into the weekend. Plenty of talk about where OU sits in the national playoff landscape and we have one of our biggest podcast fights in recent memory. We also hit the recruiting trail and talk about OU's official visitors this weekend as well as an upcoming trip to see Dontae Manning this weekend. News on Lon Kruger hosting Bryce Thompson this weekend as well.

OPEN - Josh gives his take on West Virginia and has some praise for Tre Brown

0:04:35 - WVU wasn't a pressure the QB game, but the defense still controlled the line of scrimmage

0:08:40 - Carey dives back into scheme talk and wants to set the record straight for the 100th time

0:11:30 - The last trip to Manhattan didn't start off well

0:15:00 - K-State made a lot of changes but they still seem like a cafeteria full of old people

0:16:50 - Bill Bedenbaugh seems very happy with his offensive line heading into this game. Could they be better than the last group?

0:21:50 - Are Ohio State and OU really the two best teams in college football?

0:25:55 - Lincoln Riley's analogy about living in sin and a weird Bob story about his life before marriage

0:30:18 - The 2020 schedule is out. There's already a problem for Carey because of Bedlam

0:33:45 - The bye week situation is not ideal in 2020

0:39:55 - Facemask grabbing in college football

0:43:20 - Congrats to Joe C for making a statement on 11am kicks

0:48:35 - We are headed to Raytown, Missouri, on the way to Manhattan to see Dontae Manning0:53:20 - OU coaches will branch out in recruiting during the bye week

0:54:25 - News from the beat this week

0:56:00 - The seeds start to form in our fighting about voting and polls. Eddie also wants to do away with the Heisman

1:04:00 - Baylor vs. Texas. Who wins?

1:05:30 - The fighting begins about OU's security in the College Football Playoffs1:10:25 - Is anyone praising OU's defense nationally right now? Is anyone dinging LSU for their defense?

1:23:55 - OU administration kneeling to PETA and the Schooner will not run the rest of the year?

1:27:15 - OU's official visits over the weekend and how things went

1:34:30 - Quick update on hoops visitor Bryce Thompson