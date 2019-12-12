SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Oklahoma is set for the playoffs, that much we know. But before that, we have national signing day coming up Dec. 18 and the Sooners are looking to close strong. It started last night with some late night eyeball emojis from Lincoln Riley. We also have some potential drama developing with one of OU's longest commitments. The numbers are tight for the Sooners even with former targets coming on the market late. How will Riley and the Sooners manage it. We also get into some awards circuit talk with CeeDee Lamb hoping to bring up a Biletnikoff Award and Jalen Hurts travels to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. We also talk a little LSU preview and go back a bit to look at the Big 12 Championship game. Lots of college football talk in this one both locally and nationally on the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below:



